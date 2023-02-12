Amir Tamim heads to Turkey to meet Erdogan following deadly earthquake

The death toll has surpassed 29,000 in both Turkey and Syria.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is heading to Turkey on Sunday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Amiri Diwan confirmed in a tweet.

“His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the country, left the homeland this morning, heading, with God’s protection and care, to the sisterly Republic of Turkey, on a working visit,” the Amiri Diwan said upon his departure.

سمو الأمير المفدى يغادر أرض الوطن متوجها إلى الجمهورية التركية الشقيقة في زيارة عمل يلتقي خلالها أخاه فخامة الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان رئيس الجمهورية التركية. https://t.co/Ev6KJKiG2O — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) February 12, 2023

The visit came less than a week after two deadly earthquakes had struck Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, displacing tens of thousands and leaving swathes of damage.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early on Monday in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, followed by several aftershocks.

By Sunday, the death toll surpassed 29,000 in both Turkey and Syria as rescue efforts continued with little hope of finding any further survivors.

Qatar had quickly dispatched a search and rescue team from Lekhwiya – Qatar’s internal security force – after the earthquake occurred and donated tonnes of much-needed aid.

“We need to work slowly because it’s very dangerous, as any moment could lead to collapse,” Qatar’s Lekhwiya forces told Doha News on the site of one recovery mission during the weekend.

Scenes of infants being taken out of the rubble have shaken the world, garnering an outpour of prayers and donations nearly a week on.

On Sunday, rescuers managed to pull a teenage girl and a seven-month-old baby in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the United Nations relief chief Martin Griffith told Sky News that the death toll could “double or more”.

“I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I’m sure it will double or more,” he said.