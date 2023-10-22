Amir Tamim appoints new Qatar Tourism president

Al Kharji has held a number of key governmental positions over the past years.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Saad bin Ali Al Kharji as the president of Qatar Tourism, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

The decision comes under the Amiri Resolution No (85) of 2023, which will be implemented from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette, the statement said.

سمو الأمير المفدى يصدر القرار الأميري رقم (85) لسنة 2023، بتعيين سعادة السيد سعد بن علي بن سعد الخرجي رئيسا لقطر للسياحة. https://t.co/id5OeCQ6R4 — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) October 22, 2023

Just moments after the announcement, locals welcomed his appointment and described him as “the trusted” person for the position.

“His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al-Kharji, President of Qatar Tourism. The right man in the right position,” one Qatari social media user said.

Another said: “All the best to brother Saad Al-Kharji, and all appreciation to brother Akbar Al-Baker for his efforts in the past years.”

The development comes after Sheikh Tamim appointed Al Kharji as the Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism just months ago in July.

However, it is unclear whether Al Kharji will now replace the position of Qatar Tourism’s Chairman Akbar Al Baker, who is also the CEO of Qatar Airways.

Al Kharji has held a number of key governmental positions in recent years. In May, he was appointed as the Director of the Office of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.