Amir Tamim and Libya’s Dbeibah hold key talks in Doha

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed Libya’s volatile internal situation and avenues for bilateral cooperation during a high-stakes meeting with Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Libya’s Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Sunday, to discuss the intricate political situation in Libya and areas for strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

In the meeting between the two officials, Sheikh Tamim affirmed Qatar’s support for Libyan unity and stability, reasserted the country’s commitment to the Libyan political process, UN Security Council resolutions, and any peaceful solutions that respect Libyan sovereignty.

Prime Minister Dbeibah expressed his gratitude towards the Gulf state for its ongoing and consistent support for Libya and its people.

The meeting was attended by high-level officials from both nations, including Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Head of the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

From the Libyan side, the delegation included Minister of State for Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Affairs, Adel Gomaa, and Political and Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ibrahim Dabaiba.

The talks serve as a significant diplomatic milestone against the complex backdrop of Libya’s internal instability. Strengthening relations with regional players like Qatar offers a critical pathway towards stabilising the fraught North African nation.

Persistent instability in Libya

Since the 2011 revolution, Libya’s political terrain has been fraught with challenges, predominantly due to the unstable alliances between the government and various militias spread across its nearly 700,000 square miles of oil-rich territory.

While the eastern government in Benghazi has had moderate success in managing its armed factions, Prime Minister Dbeibah’s UN-recognised government in Tripoli faces recurrent and often lethal tensions among militias.

Following the failed elections in December 2021, Dbeibah’s administration continues to navigate the complexities of governance amid volatile alliances, with a recent conflict in August resulting in 55 civilian casualties in just over a day.