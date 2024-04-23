Amir praises Bangladeshi community in Qatar during Dhaka visit

Qatar’s Amir expresses gratitude for the Bangladeshi community’s contributions during his visit to Dhaka, emphasising bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors between the two nations.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his appreciation for the Bangladeshi community’s role in Doha during his visit to Dhaka on Tuesday.

“His Highness expressed his appreciation for the role of the Bangladeshi community residing in the State of Qatar and its effective contribution in several development areas in the country,” the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

سمو الأمير المفدى يعقد اجتماعا مع فخامة الرئيس محمد شهاب الدين رئيس جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية الصديقة بقصر بانغابهابان الرئاسي في العاصمة دكا. #قطر #بنغلاديش https://t.co/Ce5RO5sTZY pic.twitter.com/59j8FzO1RJ — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) April 23, 2024

Sheikh Tamim landed in Bangladesh on Monday and was welcomed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Bangladesh was the second stop of Sheikh Tamim’s tour in Asia, which started off in the Philippines on Sunday. The Qatari leader also departed Bangladesh on Tuesday for Nepal, the last stop of his tour.

In Dhaka, Sheikh Tamim held talks with President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhabhan Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed enhancing both countries’ ties and exchanged views on regional and international developments, according to the Amiri Diwan.

سمو الأمير المفدى ودولة السيدة شيخة حسينة واجد رئيسة وزراء جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية الصديقة يشهدان مراسم التوقيع على عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم والتعاون بين حكومتي البلدين. #قطر #بنغلاديش https://t.co/DHfuMdWWqB pic.twitter.com/f8wdTmG6tn — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) April 23, 2024

Sheikh Tamim separately met Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before they witnessed the signing of five agreements and five memoranda of understanding.

“Aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries were also discussed, ways to enhance and develop them, and the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest were discussed, especially the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip,” the Amiri Diwan said.

The agreements signed included one on the encouragement and mutual protection of investments. Another included the elimination of double taxation with regard to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion.

The third agreement covered legal cooperation, the fourth on maritime transport, and the fifth was on establishing a joint Qatari-Bangladesh business council.

As for the memoranda, one entailed cooperation in diplomatic training between Qatar’s Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh’s Foreign Service Academy.

Another MoU covered cooperation in education, higher education and scientific research.

The third entailed cooperation in the field of sports and youth whereas the fourth covered cooperation in the work field. The fifth MoU entailed cooperation in the field of ports between the Qatar Ports Management Company and Bangladesh’s government.

Qatar-Bangladesh ties

Qatar and Bangladesh’s ties date back to ​​1978, followed by the opening of Doha’s embassy in Dhaka in 1980. Dhaka then established its embassy in Doha in 1981.

Around 420,000 Bangladeshi citizens are living and working in Qatar in government, semi-government and private sectors.

The Bangladeshi workers contributed to the success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by providing the country with the required infrastructure and completing the construction of the stadiums that witnessed the mega event.

In 2018, Qatar became the third-largest destination for Bangladeshi workers followed by Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Over the past three years alone, Qatar has recruited approximately 280,000 workers from Bangladesh.

Qatar and Bangladesh also share strong defence and energy ties—making the Asian country the one that accounts for most trade shares out of the Philippines and Nepal.

The Gulf country is also Bangladesh’s main supplier of liquified natural gas, the chairperson of the Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, told Doha’s state news agency (QNA) on Saturday.

In January, both countries inked a long-term deal to provide Bangladesh with 1 million metric tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years starting from January 2026.

Doha and Dhaka’s trade exchange also hit QAR 7.8 billion (around $2.1 million) in 2023, a more than 200 percent growth since 2018.

Apart from trade and investment, Qatar has been leading humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh through the Qatar Fund for Development, with relief aid amounting to around QAR 77 million (more than $21 million).

One of the key projects by the QFFD in Bangladesh is the “Qatar Creating Vision” initiative, which provides global access to eye care services for millions of adults and children.

Doha has also been extending a helping hand to Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh in fear of persecution and violence as part of a deadly crackdown on the Muslim population in Myanmar since 2017.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Representative in Bangladesh Sumbul Rizvi praised Qatar’s support for the Rohingya refugees on Saturday.

“For several years, Qatar’s contribution to UNHCR has made possible the provision of health, education, well-being, and housing of refugees in various countries and contexts. This generous support by Qatar is deeply appreciated,” she told QNA.