Amir issues order reshuffling Qatar cabinet

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has issued an order with five new cabinet ministerial appointments.



An Amiri order has been issued by Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, restructuring the roles of the nation’s cabinet.



According to a Qatar News Agency report published on Monday, as per Amiri Order No. (1) of 2024, the new cabinet ministerial appointments are as follows:



Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie will be the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani will be the Minister of Sports and Youth.



Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi will be the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.



Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah will be the Minister of Municipality.



Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi will be the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Cabinet.



The above ministerial appointments by order of the Amir are effective from the date of issuance and are to be published in Qatar’s official gazette.