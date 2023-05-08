Amir Cup prize money raised to QR30 million ahead of Al Sadd-Al Arabi final clash

The final of the biggest football cup in the country will pit Al Sadd against Al Arabi on 12 May at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The prize money for the Amir Cup has been increased to QAR 30 million, with the winner team receiving QAR 20 million, according to a top official.

The president of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) said the runner-up will also secure QAR 10 million as per the new guidelines for the highly sought-after Amir Cup.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani said the cup’s significant impact on the football scene in Qatar has led to the increase in the value of the prizes.

“It is the most precious tournament for all, and it is honoured and patronised by HH the Amir,” he said, as cited by Qatar News Agency.

On Friday evening, Al Sadd and Al Arabi will take to the pitch to battle it out for this year’s Amir Cup final. The match is anticipated to be intense as it pits the two rival clubs against each other for the 2023 season.

“With highly skilled players and intense competition witnessed throughout the current season, the final promises to be a display of top-tier football,” the QFA president added.

Al Sadd secured a remarkable 5-1 win against Al Shahania in the semi-final game of the 2023 Amir Cup on 24 April, ensuring its spot in the highly anticipated final.

As for Al Arabi, a ruthless game witnessed the team thrash Al Sailiya 7-1, setting up a look-forward-to final against Al Sadd on 12 May.

Al Arabi won their last of the six Amir Cup titles 30 years ago and lost in the final to Sadd in 2020. Now, the team will look to redeem themselves and clench back the winning crown.

Separately, the Qatar Cup prize money has also been upped to QAR 20 million, with the champions for that tournament taking home QAR 15 million and the runner-up securing QAR 5 million as of the upcoming 2023–2024 season.