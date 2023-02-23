Amir Cup 2023: Defending champions Al Duhail to face Al Kharaitiyat

The draw for this year’s Amir Cup has been revealed, delivering a thrilling tournament for the country.

Defending champions Al Duhail will take on Second Division Al Kharaitiyat in their Round of 16 fixture of the Amir Cup, as revealed in the draw on Wednesday of the competition.

Played every season by first and second-division teams of 16, the Amir Cup will place Al Sadd, who has won the tournament 18 times, against trophyless Al Markhiya.

Fifth in the Qatar Stars League, Al Gharafa has been slotted to face Qatar SC, while Al Sailiya will take on Al Rayyan.

Here are the results of the draw for the Amir Cup 2023 Round of 16



We wish the best of luck to all participating clubs

The Red Devils of Qatar, Al Arabi, will meet Al Shamal with Al Ahli confronting Muaither and Umm Salal opposing Al Khor.

The other match will witness Al Wakrah encountering Al Shahaniya in the country’s most esteemed football tournament.

The Amir Cup shares a long history in the small peninsula as it was played for the first time in 1972 and was won by Al Ahli.

Defeating Al-Rayyan SC 6-1, the dominating score still stands today as the largest scoreline ever recorded in a final of the cup, as the most extensive score was between Al Sadd and Al-Shamal SC.

Al Shamal was embarrassed 16–2 by the star-studded Al Sadd team in the 1981/82 season.

Since it’s introduction, the tournament has met several modifications, with some of the notable being the curtain-raiser of second Division sides in the competition.