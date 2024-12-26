Amir condoles Azerbaijan plane crash

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, killing 38 passengers and leaving 29 survivors.

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has sent condolences to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on 25 December. Sheikh Tamim also wished speedy recovery to those injured in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was carrying 67 people, including five crew members.

The crash resulted in 38 fatalities, with 29 survivors, according to Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, as reported by Interfax.

Kazakh authorities revealed that the plane attempted an emergency landing approximately two miles from Aktau after a bird strike caused onboard complications.

Initially bound for Grozny in Russia’s North Caucasus region from Baku, Azerbaijan, the flight was diverted to Aktau due to dense fog in Grozny.

“The information provided to me is that the plane changed its course between Baku and Grozny due to worsening weather conditions and headed to Aktau airport, where it crashed upon landing,” President Aliyev stated.

Dramatic mobile phone footage captured the aircraft descending sharply before striking the ground in a fiery explosion. Emergency services quickly extinguished the flames and rescued survivors, some of whom were seen assisting others away from the wreckage.

Images from the crash site showed the fuselage severely damaged, with sections torn from the wings and parts overturned on the ground.

Flight tracking data highlighted erratic altitude changes before the crash, with FlightRadar24 noting possible “strong GPS jamming” that may have disrupted navigation.

Kazakh authorities reported that more than 50 rescue workers were deployed to the scene. Survivors, including several children, are being treated at a nearby hospital, with some in critical condition. Four bodies have so far been recovered.

Azerbaijani President Aliyev declared 26 December a national day of mourning, describing the tragedy as “a tremendous sorrow for the Azerbaijani people”.

“It is with deep sadness that I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he added.

Azerbaijan Airlines has temporarily suspended flights between Baku and Grozny, as well as Baku and Makhachkala, pending the outcome of the investigation. The airline expressed its condolences and updated its social media banners to black in mourning.

Kazakh authorities, alongside a delegation from Azerbaijan, are leading the investigation. The Brazilian manufacturer Embraer has pledged its full cooperation. Early assessments point to a combination of technical complications and severe weather as contributing factors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to President Aliyev, while Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya, expressed solidarity, noting the grave condition of some survivors. “We pray for their rapid recovery,” Kadyrov stated.

As investigations continue, questions linger about why the flight strayed hundreds of miles off its scheduled course, crossing the Caspian Sea to Aktau.