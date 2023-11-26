American mercenaries on the ground in Gaza fighting alongside Israel – reports

Videos and images suggest the presence of American mercenaries from the Forward Observations Group (FOG) in the Gaza Strip, reportedly fighting alongside the Israeli army.

American mercenaries from the Forward Observations Group (FOG) have appeared to be involved in the war as the group has posted images that appear to be captured in the occupied Palestinian territory of Be’eri and other regions.

An Al-Jazeera investigation backed the claims that the US mercenaries were on the ground.

On their social media accounts, FOG had posted a flurry of images and stories showing themselves in Palestine among weapons and wearing combat gear.

Wearing the American flag on their uniforms, the mercenaries’ amateur social media accounts mention they are stationed alongside the Gaza Border.

The group, which grew notorious for its travel to the frontlines of the Ukraine war, has also branded itself as a military lifestyle brand.

On its social media channels and website, FOG has advertised its gear through its training videos.

The founder of FOG is US mercenary and ex-US paratrooper Derrick Bales, who has toured Ukraine with other members of his organizations to “make connections with local fighters there and to shoot photo and video from the conflict”, per an interview with Foreign Policy.

On social media, other accounts have noted Bales’s involvement in the Israeli war.

One account by the name of War Noir, which labels itself as a “Part-time Weapons and Conflicts researcher”, posted images of the FOB with several Israeli forces-issued M4 Commando pattern carbines and Israeli-made M26A2 hand grenades.

However, little is yet known if they have directly been involved or coordinated with Israeli forces in any conflict.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has voiced that there are no intentions for the United States to put military troops in Gaza.

“There’s no plans or intentions to put U.S. military troops on the ground in Gaza, now or in the future,” Kirby said earlier this month.

Yet, the US deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East since Hamas’s surprise October 7 attack on Israel but refused to disclose their military bases or even host nations of the deployment.

As debate over America’s stance on the war in Gaza mounts, the White House has continued to play down the country’s involvement in the war stating that the country is only providing military advice, equipment and diplomatic support to Israel.

“We have absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview last month.