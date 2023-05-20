Almost all natural skincare products contain contact allergens: research

The demand for natural and organic skincare products has gained traction in the skin care products market.

Natural skin care products have gained immense popularity in recent years due to the belief that they are safer and healthier than synthetic or chemical-based skincare products.

However, a study looking into 1,651 “natural” skin care products discovered traces of ingredients that can cause allergic contact dermatitis.

Researchers advise people with extremely sensitive skin to avoid them and instead use products labelled ‘fragrance free’ or ‘hypoallergenic’.

Growth of the skin care industry

The global skin care products market is rapidly expanding, with a market value of USD 130.1 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 219.6 billion by 2032.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a revenue compound annual growth rate of 5.6%, according to reports.

One of the primary drivers of this expansion is the growing demand for natural and organic skincare products, which is being driven by rising consumer awareness of the dangers of synthetic chemicals.

Rising disposable income, an ageing population, and an increase in the prevalence of skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and acne are also driving market growth.

Social media influencers and the self-care trend are contributing to market growth, as consumers become more interested in products that promote beauty and skin health.

Several end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, drive demand for skin care products.

Skin care products are used to improve appearance and maintain healthy skin in the cosmetics and personal care industries, but they are also used to treat skin conditions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environment and sustainability, and they seek products with low environmental impact and no synthetic ingredients.

This has increased the popularity of natural and organic skincare products, which is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.