All you need to know about Qatar’s first-ever LEGO show

Millions of LEGO bricks are set to transform the Qatar National Convention Centre into a world of imagination from April 10-25.

Visit Qatar has unveiled plans for the debut LEGO Shows Qatar, promising an extraordinary celebration set to captivate visitors with millions of LEGO bricks.

Scheduled to run from April 10th to 25th at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), this event is poised to become a highlight of the Eid Al Fitr 2024 festivities.

For its premiere in Doha, the LEGO shows will bring to life beloved themes such as Ninjago, City, Duplo, and Friends.

Attendees are invited to explore a wonderland of creativity and innovation, featuring family-friendly attractions, life-size wandering Minifigures, a diverse array of culinary delights, outstanding hospitality, and 26 themed areas brimming with interactive activities spread over 10,000 sqm.

This captivating event is part of Visit Qatar’s commitment to offering family-oriented entertainment during Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, enriching the celebratory spirit following the holy month of Ramadan. From enchanting choir performances to exclusive waterpark packages and artisanal workshops, Visit Qatar aims to provide a plethora of options for joyous celebrations.

Hamad Al Khaja, Head of the Technical Support Department for Tourism Events and Festivals at Qatar Tourism, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “At Visit Qatar, we are dedicated to innovating new ways to celebrate events.

The inaugural ‘LEGO SHOWS QATAR’ is designed to enhance the festive atmosphere of Eid al-Fitr, catering to all ages and preferences. Our goal is to diversify cultural activities in our annual calendar, focusing on creativity, innovation, and the support of promising talent, thereby boosting tourism and reaffirming Qatar’s status as a premier family destination.”

The event, organised by Events and Entertainment Enterprises (E3) and produced by ATW Events, aims to offer unparalleled LEGO experiences for enthusiasts of every age.