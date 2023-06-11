Alkass channel loses ‘wealth of equipment’ after massive warehouse blaze

Social media users in Qatar and the region expressed their support to the broadcaster and its staff.

A massive fire that broke out in the Muraikh area of the Qatari capital over the weekend struck a warehouse belonging to AlKass Sports, the channel confirmed in a statement.

The Qatar-based broadcaster said no injuries were reported in the incident at its equipment warehouse on Saturday.

“Civil defence teams intervened immediately after the incident occurred and managed to quickly evacuate the building. The fire was controlled and extinguished. These appreciated efforts had a great impact on securing the safety of all employees,” Alkass published in a statement.

بيان هام من #قنوات_الكاس الرياضية بشأن حريق المستودعات pic.twitter.com/lrjh1Sm2jC — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) June 10, 2023

Plumes of black smoke were spotted in the Qatari capital on Saturday afternoon, triggering questions across social media.

Shortly after, the Ministry of Interior confirmed in a statement that it successfully extinguished the blaze at a warehouse in Muraikh, confirming no injuries.

However, a source told Doha News at the time that the fire broke out at the Alkass warehouse, confirming millions of riyals in damage to equipment.

This was later confirmed by Alkass presenter, Khalid Jassem who released a video in which he provided details on the blaze.

“Today [Saturday], all of this equipment burned before our eyes and we say it’s God’s will. Praise be to God for everything,” Jassem said.

The prominent Qatari presenter also thanked the civil defence for controlling the incident.

بخصوص الحريق في قناة الكاس.

الحمدلله رب العالمين مافي اصابات،



الحريق كان في مستودع ( ستور ) اجهزة وكاميرات وادوات خاصة بقناة الكاس،



شكراً لرجال الدفاع المدني على سرعة الاستجابة،

شغل جبار وكبير قاموا فيه الدفاع المدني،



وفي الختام

الحمدلله رب العالمين على كل حال

الله يعوضنا خير. pic.twitter.com/EyP3ywLqTl — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) June 10, 2023

“We were close [to the fire] and we saw how they ran inside and worked [to contain the fire] while exposing themselves to danger. The people we saw in front of us today are heroes,” he said.

Social media users in Qatar and the region responded to Jassem’s tweet by expressing their support to Alkass.

“The most important thing is your safety. I thank God that you are fine,” one Riyadh-based user said.