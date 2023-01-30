AlBahie to host ‘no reserve’ auction for Islamic, European antiques, collectibles

A first of its kind for the region, AlBahie is an essential stop in Doha’s dynamic art scene.

An impressive selection of Islamic and European antiques and collectibles will soon be auctioned at the AlBahie Auction Hose in Katara, the organisation confirmed.

The auction offers 83 lots including a superb selection of glassware, ceramics, furniture, calligraphic panels, holy Quran manuscripts, as well as an assortment of daggers and swords.

The bidding will start at $0 (no reserve), AlBahie added, anticipating a large large crowd of both seasoned and new collectors.

AlBahie Auction House

AlBahie Auction House, which boasts galleries and an auction hall in Katara Cultural Village, engages the community of local and international collectors with monthly auctions, selling exhibitions and special events.

AlBahie’s activities help nurture the discovery of shared cultural history and intends to further understanding and communication between different cultures in a cross-cultural dialogue.

For the latest auction details visit: http://www.albahie.com or follow @albahie on Instagram.