AlBahie Auction House to auction selected Peter Upton works

The exhibition is opening its doors on Tuesday at 7 pm.

Art enthusiasts, get your bids ready for the first ever auction of an impressive 32-lot of selected pieces by renowned British artist Peter Upton.

Hosted by AlBahie Auction House on Tuesday, the Arabian Horses and the Desert Auction will exhibit the best of Upton’s exquisite paintings. The artwork is also derived from his experience as a highly acclaimed international judge of Arab horses, his work as a historian and as an author.

Upton has published articles in international magazines and numerous books on Arabian Horses, including his magnum opus ‘The Arab Horse’. All his works resemble souvenirs from his travels around the Arab world.

Each unique sketch tells the story of the Middle East’s rich culture and can be found in private and important collections of Arab Horse connoisseurs around the world.

The latest auction is part of AlBahie’s monthly community engagement events, gathering local and international collectors to discover cultural histories of various parts of the world.

A diverse collection, from fine rugs and carpets to modern and contemporary art, as well as luxury watches are amongst the items on display.

About the artist

Upton was born in 1937 to a family that has contributed to his development as an artist. His mother was a painter and his uncle, Charles W Cain, was a widely celebrated etcher, also known as the ‘Etcher of the East’.

The painter pursued his studies throughout school and university, where he studied art and art history.

He then became an expert and the president of the Arab Horse Society of Britain twice. The prominent artist was also a founding member of the Arabian Horse Historical Association and gave regular lectures around the world.

One of his famous literary works included ‘Royal Heritage – The Story of Jordan’s Arab Horses’, which he co-authored with Princess Alia Al Hussein.

Upton further delved into the world of poetry, publishing a collection of poems with his twin brother, Roger, and an illustrated book about growing up in Wiltshire, UK.

The British artist has shared his works with his homeland, various parts of Europe, the US and the Arab Region.