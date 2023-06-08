Alaraby TV photojournalist shot by Israeli forces in Ramallah raid

Israeli forces killed at least 158 Palestinians, including more than 20 children since the start of the year.

A journalist from the Qatar-based Alaraby TV is among at least six injured during an Israeli raid in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday morning.

In a report, Al Araby said Israeli forces targeted members of the press who were covering the raid with bullets and gas bombs. It said another photojournalist was wounded by a rubber-coated steel bullet.

According to Palestine’s news agency (Wafa), more than 100 Israeli army vehicles raided Ramallah and demolished the apartment of Palestinian prisoner Islam Froukh, displacing his parents and four sisters.

Israeli forces arrested Faroukh last December and accused him of being involved in the killing of two Israelis in Jerusalem in November.

“The demolition of the homes of fighters is a collective punishment that falls under the war crimes committed by the occupation against our people,” Abdel Fattah Dola of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party said.

On the same day, the Israeli forces detained at least 23 Palestinians from the West Bank, some of whom have since been released.

On Saturday, the UN said Israel demolished, confiscated or forced people to demolish at least 43 structures belonging to Palestinians in East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank in the last two weeks of May.

At least 56 Palestinians, including 33 children, were displaced as a result of the demolitions.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 158 Palestinians, including more than 20 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year. Two-year-old Mohammed Tamimi was among the latest victims of Israel’s ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

The child succumbed to his wounds on Monday after being shot by Israeli forces in his home village of Nabi Saleh. He was inside a car with his father outside his home at the time of the shooting.

Palestine’s foreign ministry said Israel is “deliberately and systematically” targeting Palestinian children.

“Israel is not only killing Palestinian children, but is depriving them of their fundamental human rights, hampering their access to education, forcibly displacing them from their homes, detaining and torturing them, and denying them their rights to life,” it said.