Al Wakra’s Ramadan tent hosts more than 1,000 people for Iftar daily

The project’s expenses fluctuate depending on the tent’s size and the anticipated number of fasting participants.

More than 1,000 fasting individuals gather under a Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ramadan tent in Al Wakra daily, with the initiative so far welcoming over 30,000 people for Iftar during the holy month.

Dubbed the “Iftar Fasting” project, this initiative, overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, encompasses various Iftar tent sites and ready-meal distribution spots across the nation.

This operates under the “Iftar Fasting Endowment,” a key project of the Endowment Fund for righteousness and piety, sustained by contributions from donors and philanthropists, particularly during Ramadan.

The Iftar location is deliberately distributed across areas of high population and labour density, in areas including Ain Khaled in Thursday and Friday Market, Al Sailiya in New Central Market, Industrial Zone in Eid Musalla, 23rd Street, next to Al Attiyah Mosque, Umm Salal Muhammad, Al Wakrah near Souq Waqif, Al-Khor in Othman bin Affan Mosque, and Muraikh Mosque No. 879.

Iftar meals are also distributed to workers and individuals in places like Umm Ghuwailina in Council Cooperation Signals, Ibn Mahmoud in Jaidah Bridge, Musheireb near Al-Asmakh Mosque No. 114, Ibn Imran in Eid prayer ground, Al-Aziziyah in Eid prayer ground, and Al-Rayyan in Eid prayer ground.

Selected restaurants are tasked with preparing the meals, with strict adherence to health protocols mandated by the Directorate. Supervisors ensure compliance to guarantee the quality and safety of the food being served.

The tent sites and meal distribution areas are thoroughly supervised for seamless operation to attend to the needs of fasting individuals.

Calling for continued support, the General Directorate of Endowments urges philanthropists and donors to contribute and support the Iftar sites for those who are fasting, as well as cover the cost of the remaining sites.

The project’s expenses fluctuate depending on the tent’s size and the anticipated number of fasting participants, whether it entails covering the entire tent’s costs or making financial contributions in any amount.

The Fasting Iftar project stands as a humanitarian endeavour under the General Directorate of Endowments, bolstering community collaboration, serving various societal segments during Ramadan, meeting the expectations of donors, and embodying the ethos of “The Endowment is a Community Partnership.”

It also seeks to aid fasting individuals during the holy month by offering nutritious and diverse dishes to guests at Ramadan tents.