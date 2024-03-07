Al Thumama Ramadan Championship to kickoff for the first time this year

22 to 24 teams will participate in the Ramadan football tournament.

The first edition of the Al Thumama Ramadan Championship for football will be hosted at Al Furjan Stadium in Al Thumama. It will invite people aged 10 to 14 and involve 22 to 24 teams, as the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) announced.

Hassan Ali Al Ishaq, a municipal council member and head of the tournament’s organising committee, praised QSFA for its cooperation in organising the upcoming contest, stating the aim to host the competition for several years.

“We hope the tournament will continue for many years. I would also like, on this occasion, to offer my highest congratulations to the wise leadership on our national team winning the Asian Cup title,” Al Ishaq said in the presence of Abdullah Al Dosari, Head of Activities and Events at QSFA.

Al Ishaq also confirmed that registration for the tournament is being done through the QSFA, and there will be a technical meeting and a draw will be held on the first day of Ramadan.

The Qatari officials also announced that prize money will be gifted to the best player, top scorer, and best Fair Play team.

“The first-place team will get QR7,000, a cup, and medals, the second-place team will get QR5,000 and medals, and the third-place team will get QR3,000 and medals. The best player and top scorer will get a prize of QR500, while the best Fair Play team will receive a prize of QR1,000,” Al Ishaq said.

The Al Thumama Ramadan Championship also takes place during the Pearl Island Ramadan Football Tournament 2024, which will kick off on March 12th and run until March 24th.