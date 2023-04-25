Al Sadd secures Amir Cup final after destroying Al-Shahania 5-1

The final of the biggest football Cup in the country will take place on May 12 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Al-Sadd secured a remarkable 5-1 win against Al-Shahania in the semi-final game of the 2023 Amir Cup on Monday, ensuring its spot in the highly anticipated final.

The Wolves, who have won the prestigious title a record 18 times, will face the winner of Tuesday’s second semi-final game between Al-Sailiya and Al-Arabi. The championship game will be held on May 12 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

Santi Cazorla scored two goals for Al-Sadd in the 18th minute from a penalty kick and the 32nd minute, Ayoub El Kaabi in the 26th minute, and Baghdad Bounedjah in the 89th and 93rd minutes.

“I am very happy to reach the 200-goal milestone in this important match. This victory is a result of team effort and now we are looking forward to lift the Amir Cup,” Bounedjah told local press after the match.

Al Shahania’s only goal of the match was scored by Birahim Gaye in the second half. By the first quarter of an hour, Al Sadd had already made several threatening attempts and were paid for their attacking display with a penalty after Al Shahania’s Mostafa Jalal brought down Akram Afif while trying to block a pass inside the box.

In the second half, Al-Shahania reduced the deficit in the 50th minute through Birahim Gaye’s goal after Khoukhi Boualem failed to clear the ball properly.

Both teams continued to create chances, with Al-Shahania trying to score a second goal and Al-Sadd working to maintain their lead. Baghdad Bounedjah completed the scoring for Al-Sadd with two goals in the 89th and 93rd minute, sealing a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

“It was a special performance from the players. They dominated the match and didn’t commit many mistakes,” said Al Sadd coach Juan Manuel Lillo.

“We respect all teams and any side which will qualify for the final would be tough and we will have to work hard to achieve our goal,” said Lillo when asked about which team he would like to face in the title clash.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi will hope to carry their league form into their semi-final match against Al Sailiya on Tuesday at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Arabi have won four of their last five games and are currently second in the league table, two points behind leaders Al Duhail.

Arabi won their last of the six Amir Cup titles 30 years ago, while they lost in the final to Sadd in 2020.