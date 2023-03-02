Al Sadd and Umm Salal FC find replacements for star footballers ahead of Amir Cup

This a move for a much-needed signing for the clubs seeking to retain a Qatar Stars League title.

Al Sadd has announced the signing of Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi as a replacement for Andre Ayew, while Umm Salal Sport Club substituted Yaseen Al-Bakhit for Valentino Yuel.

Both star-studded teams expect to reign in the skills of the starters during a vital time in Qatar’s football league as the Amir Cup is set to kick off.

African legend Andre Ayew terminated his contract with five months left on his two-year deal to move to Nottingham Forest.

His absence on the pitch encouraged the signing of the 29-year-old Moroccan, who has nailed eight goals in 21 matches this season.

OFFICIAL: Moroccan international Ayoub Al Kaabi signs for Al-Sadd until the end of the season#AlSadd 🖤🤍#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/zvRfi78Sam — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) March 1, 2023

Starting his career with Racing de Casablanca, El Kaabi was the top goalscorer in the 2018 African Nations Championship, leading him to represent the Atlas Lions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Third, in the QSL league, Al Sadd has struggled to climb the leaderboard against Al Arabi and Al Duhail, who lead the ranks.

Al Sadd will now face trophy-less Al Markhiya in the Round of 16 fixture of the Amir Cup in what is deemed to be a dog-eat-dog season.

In a tournament they have dominated 18 times, expectations are heavy towards the Juan Manuel Diez side.

Meanwhile, Umm Salal will face Al Khor in the upcoming curtain-raiser tournament.

At the bottom of the league, Umm Salal’s likelihood to win anything is slim, however they are placing their fate in 33-year-old Al-Bakhit.

The veteran Jordan footballer has embarked on several regional pitches playing for countless United Arab Emirates teams.

The footballer returns to Umm Salal after scoring seven goals in 21 matches in the 2021-2022 season.