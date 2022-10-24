Al Mana Motors reveals Ford’s Next Generation Ranger Raptor for first time in Middle East

The reveal featured a breathtaking display of the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor’s power, performance and most fascinating features.

Al Mana Motors has cemented its reputation in the automotive industry by being the first company in the Middle East to reveal Ford’s Next Generation Ranger Raptor.

The high performance Next-Gen Ranger Raptor is recognised as the most powerful Ranger Ford to ever be built, with Al Mana Motors proudly introducing the vehicle at a special gathering on Tuesday, 11 October.

Among the guests and VIPs in attendance were the owners of the Al Mana Group, Managing Director of Ford Middle East Mr. Chris Noel, members of exclusive automobile clubs in Qatar and media representatives.

The reveal featured a breathtaking display of the Next Gen Ranger Raptor’s power, performance and most fascinating features.

Addressing the gathering Badr Al Mana, owner of the Al Mana Motors said, “ We are delighted to lead the way yet again and break another record, by being the first company to bring in and introduce the amazing Next Gen Ranger Raptor, to the Middle East.

This vehicle that we are proudly revealing today is truly a masterpiece by Ford. For us, at the Al Mana Group, it is of special significance that the Ranger Raptor has been built by drawing inspiration from Desert Racing.

As you know that is a sport that is close to the hearts of people in this region. What makes this occasion even more significant is that we are bringing out this model and releasing it in Qatar at a time when, the nation is hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This is a memorable season for our country and our region and it creates the perfect backdrop for this reveal. The Al Mana Group is proud to host this occasion and we look forward to attracting the attention of Qatar’s automotive market towards this spectacular high performance sports utility vehicle”.



Representing Ford at the event was Mr. Chris Noel – Managing Director of Ford Middle East who said, “It is a joy and a delight for us to be here in Qatar during this momentous season. The eyes of the world are on Qatar and Ford genuinely has something that is extraordinarily special to reveal. Just as much as this moment in time will be unforgettable, so it the Next Generation Ranger Raptor.

The Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor is bold and athletic and was designed for pure performance. As an intuitive and responsive manufacturer, we at Ford listened to our most passionate customers and brought out a model that matches the power they have dreamed of. While we are happy to leave Ford enthusiasts to discover and explore this marvelous machine on their own, I am able to say this with genuine pride – the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor has rewritten the rule book for off-road performance and we couldn’t be happier to share it with this region!”



Also present at the event held at the Ford Showroom, was Qatar’s first owner of the Next Gen Ranger Raptor.

Sheikh Saoud Abdulaziz H A Al Thani, became the proud owner of the dazzling new truck and received the vehicle at the reveal.

The gathering concluded with refreshments and the opportunity for off-road vehicle enthusiasts to have their first encounter with the magnificent Next-Gen Ranger Raptor.

