Al Maha Island celebrates second anniversary with exciting surprises

Al Maha Island celebrates two years of unforgettable experiences with a 50% discount at all restaurants on 18th November.

Al Maha Island, the premium destination in Qatar, is celebrating its second anniversary in style!

To mark this milestone, Al Maha Island is offering a 50% discount at all restaurants and Lusail Winter Wonderland all day long on Monday, November 18th, 2024.

Since its inauguration two years ago, Al Maha Island has become a premier entertainment and leisure hub, attracting visitors with its mix of world-class dining, luxury retail, and exciting recreational experiences.

The Island’s celebration will be a reflection of its commitment to providing memorable moments for locals and tourists alike.

A Day of Celebration and Discounts

On November 18th, all visitors to Al Maha Island will enjoy 50% discount, including top-tier restaurants; Zuma, LPM, Carbone, Bagatelle Beach Club, Salama Doha, Em Sherif, and prominent restaurants like Viva la Vida, Moka Caffe and Karaki lounge in addition to the renowned Lusail Winter Wonderland.

With gourmet cuisines, and fun-filled activities, Al Maha Island has something for everyone to enjoy at half the price.

Join the Celebration!

Visitors are invited to come and experience the magic of Al Maha Island’s anniversary celebrations.

The 50% discount is the perfect opportunity to explore the diverse offerings of the Island while enjoying an unforgettable day with friends and family.