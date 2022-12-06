Al Jazeera takes Israel to The Hague for killing Shireen Abu Akleh

Six months have passed since renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper in an incident that shook the world to its core.

The Al Jazeera Media Network has presented the case of the killing of its Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move came six months after Shireen Abu Akleh was brutally shot and killed while wearing a press vest.

Al Jazeera’s legal team investigated the case thoroughly and uncovered new evidence based on numerous eyewitness accounts, the analysis of footage, and forensic evidence related to the incident.

In its submission to the ICC prosecutor, Al Jazeera emphasised that new witness testimony and video footage unmistakably showed that Shireen and her colleagues were fired on directly by Israeli occupation forces.

Israel’s claim that Shireen was “accidentally” killed during a gunfight was wholly unsupported. Other than the bullets fired directly at Shireen, there were no other shootings in the vicinity she stood in, according to evidence given to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP).

Shireen and other journalists were moving slowly on the road while wearing distinctive media vests when they were shot at. There were no other vehicles on the road.

The evidence that has since been given to the OTP completely refutes the findings of the Israeli investigation, which concluded that there was no reason to suspect any of its forces had deliberately shot at the journalist.

The evidence demonstrates Shireen’s intentional killing was a part of a larger effort to silence and target Al Jazeera, the network argued.

In its statement, the network welcomed and acknowledged the international community’s and human rights organisations’ ongoing efforts and support in calling for the prosecution of those responsible for this heinous crime.

Members of Shireen’s family, prominent journalists, and human rights specialists joined Al Jazeera and its legal team at a press conference in The Hague following the submission of the case to the ICC.

📍 @AlJazeera’s Press Conference in The Hague.@LinaAbuAkleh: “It’s past time for justice for Shireen and every Palestinian killed by the Israeli army. […] It’s time for the @IntlCrimCourt to take action.”#JusticeForShireen #EndIsraelImpunity pic.twitter.com/xLDTgCWVup — Al Mezan – الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) December 6, 2022

Al Jazeera reaffirmed its dedication to securing justice for Shireen and to investigating all options to make sure the killers are held accountable and prosecuted.