Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh arrives in Egypt to receive medical attention

Egyptian authorities facilitated the journalist’s safe arrival from Gaza.



Al Jazeera’s tenacious Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh has arrived safely in Egypt to receive medical attention.



On Tuesday, reports emerged from Al Qahera News that Egyptian authorities facilitated the entry of the fearless reporter.



Since Israel’s relentless onslaught renewed on October 7, Al Dahdouh has suffered immense personal losses.



January 7 saw Al Jazeera break the news of the death of his eldest son, 27-year-old Hamza Al Dahdouh, to a fatal Israeli airstrike.



The targeted drone attack struck the vehicle Hamza was in and also killed his colleague, Mustafa Thuraya.



In October, Israeli bombardment mercilessly killed his wife, Amna, his 15-year-old son, Mahmoud, seven-year-old daughter, Sham and one-year-old grandson, Adam.



Since October 7, at least 115 journalists and media professionals have been killed by Israel.



In light of the staggering figure, press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders has called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting for Israel’s contravening of Resolution 2222.



As per the resolution, UN member states are duty-bound to ensure the protection of reporters and media personnel — especially those covering conflict.



Speaking about his unwavering duty in reporting Israel’s atrocities, despite no let up in the violent aggressor’s indiscriminate onslaught, Al Dahdouh said, “Leave this job, give up this humanitarian message that we delivered? This is definitely not an option.



“We feel that we are being killed twice: once by the bombs and once by this silence, this shy way of expressing support,” he added.