‘Our eyes and ears’ in Northern Gaza: Al-Jazeera journalist receives threats from Israel over coverage

Anas Al-Sharif has been integral to the coverage of Israel’s war crimes committed in the Indonesian Hospital

Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, labelled by activists and fellow journalists as their “eyes and ears in Northern Gaza”, has reportedly received a direct threat from Israeli officers, demanding an immediate cessation of his reporting activities.

He also says he received messages specifying his location as part of the threats. However, he said that he would not stop, despite the threats.

Al-Sharif has remained committed to his role after a majority of Palestinian journalists had to relocate southwards, leaving him as one of the very few reporters in the north.

The absence of Palestinian journalists in Northern Gaza is not a matter of chance but a direct consequence of targeting reporters and their families and threatening them with bombs. Just today, another social media journalist, Plestia Alaqad, left Gaza out of fear for her family.

Al-Sharif has documented Israel’s bombing of intensive care units, and the deaths and injuries of doctors inside hospitals, with the Indonesian Hospital being the latest.

The death toll for the number of Palestinian journalists and media workers reached 46 since October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. On November 18 alone, Israel killed five Palestinian journalists and media workers.

On Sunday, November 19, Bilal Jadallah, the President of Press House Palestine and a seasoned journalist, was tragically killed when his vehicle was struck by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

“Bilal Jadallah helped frame the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) document, a deadly pattern of journalist killings by Israel Defense Forces, and it appears that he fell victim to the same pattern on Sunday,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

As a prominent journalist, Jadallah was known for his advocacy of press freedom, offering legal support to media personnel, and his contributions towards mentoring and training Palestinian journalists.