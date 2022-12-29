Al Gharafa’s new coach eyes return to glory ahead of season kick-off

Al Gharafa performance has fallen since their title run in the 2009/2010 season

Al Gharafa’s coach Pedro Martinez is looking forward to recuperating the sports club into their glory days, the newly appointed manager said in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA).

After the sacking of manager Andrea Stramaccioni, Al Gharafa’s revealed Martins to lead the team in November of this year.

The 52-year-old Portuguese coach previously led Olympiacos into the Greek Super League title and expects to assemble a victorious outcome for Qatar’s Al Gharafa.

Speaking to (QNA), Martinez said he was looking forward to reclaiming the QNB Stars League title and emphasised the club’s desire to become champions once again.

Al Gharafa currently stands fourth in the QNB Stars League, with 12 points, after seven rounds of three wins, three draws, and one loss.

Ahead of the team is Al Duhail, Al Wakrah, and Al Arabi, who are all contending with one another to win the title, which kicks off after New Year.

Nicknamed The Cheetahs, the squad had several title runs, as they bore three consecutive Qatar League titles in 2008, 2009 2010.

The team is preparing for a confrontation with Al Duhail for the eighth league round on 4 January at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Martinez applauded the country’s hosting of the World Cup and expressed that the stoppage time between the seasons allowed him to get to know the team better.

Regarding the Qatar national team’s participation in the World Cup, Martinez said there were many positives to be drawn despite the blowout loss, given it was the team’s debut in the competition.