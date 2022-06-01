Al Asmakh Real Estate takes over Fox Hills

Al Asmakh Real Estate is a property firm based in Doha, Qatar that has been the leading development company in Qatar for decades.

Regency Residence Fox Hills by Al Asmakh Real Estate present the perfect mix of quality, comfort and luxury.

The buildings feature a diverse range of two and three bedroom duplexes in addition to one, two, and three bedroom apartments accompanied by an exceptional selection of amenities including a swimming pool and gym.

The residential buildings are destined for the seekers of peaceful living and convenience in the neighbourhood. The properties are located in the Fox Hills district of Lusail, famously known as Qatar’s newest city.

The location was carefully selected to keep you at ease, away from the buzz of the city, yet so close to your workplace. Strategically located minutes away from the elegant lifestyle and attractions of The Pearl area, as well as from the busy business-purposed West Bay towers.

The Al Asmakh legacy

Al Asmakh Real Estate is a Qatari real estate company based in Doha. It was founded in 1920 by Hassan Ibrahim Al Asmakh and has since grown to become a major player in Qatar’s redevelopment, owning some of Doha’s most iconic real estate properties.

The Al Asmakh property portfolio includes gated communities and apartment complexes throughout Doha, as well as high-rise towers in West Bay and Qatar’s Pearl. We combine verified state-of-the-art real estate investment and property management methods with a balanced market approach honed over 100 years of experience to help us maintain asset value.