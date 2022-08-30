Al Araby TV moves closer to Arab viewers with new studio in Qatar

The channel had started its countdown for its launch earlier this month under the hashtag #AlArabyOnArabLand.

Al Araby TV is scheduled to officially broadcast from Qatar for the first time on Tuesday at 8 pm Jerusalem time following years of operations from London.

The Qatari-owned channel’s new home, located in Lusail City, is equipped with cutting edge technology and is ready to provide unique coverage of regional issues, closer to its Arab audience.

Mahmoud Omar, managing newsroom editor at Al Araby, vowed to maintain the channel’s values and editorial identity from its Qatar headquarters with a team of 70 correspondents in the Gulf state and beyond.

“We launched from London and had a rich experience, with all of its pros and cons, and here we are building on it by moving to Lusail, to become closer to the Arab viewer, and able to hear its voice, through our new capabilities to provide an integrated news service in our new studios,” said Omar.

The new building covers an area of 7,500 square meters, with the studio occupying 4,000 square meters of the entire area.

The new vibrant studio can be photographed from all angles using 360 degree smart cameras and screens—the first to be used in a similar news setting.

“In Qatar, we will be able to keep pace with the new media industry and attract talent…and our guests present with us as well as programmes…which gives us great logistical advantages without the bureaucratic obstacles that we used to face in London,” added Omar.

Omar noted that while some Arab media outlets opted to launch in European cities over the years due to access of modern technology, the reality has changed with Qatar having advanced technical capabilities.

Some of the channel’s programmes will also see changes in content, with the on air period of its morning show “Sabah Jadeed” being extended to reach two hours as it provides the needed dose of news for viewers.

A fourth news segment will also be added to ensure the viewers become more aware of the economic, social and human impacts of global events. Al Araby had already expanded with the launch of Al Araby 2 earlier this year, covering entertainment content.

Aside from traditional broadcast, Al Araby has also extended its reach through its social media platforms, sharing video explainers of key issues and sharing interactive content that interests both the youth and adults.

Al Araby TV had started its countdown for its launch earlier this month under the hashtag #AlArabyOnArabLand, preparing its audience for its new chapter in the Gulf state.