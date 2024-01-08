Al-Araby TV journalist Ahmed Al-Batta’s mother and family members killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza

Many international legal experts have classified Israel’s actions in Gaza as potential war crimes or genocide.

The mother of Al-Araby TV’s Gaza correspondent, Ahmed Al-Batta, and several members of his family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombardment of the south has been escalating, and they’ve particularly been targeting Khan Yunis.

Earlier on Monday morning, the brutal Israeli attacks claimed the lives of 22 Palestinians, including one journalist.

Al-Batta had previously said, only a few days ago, that he lost other relatives and cousins in a targeted strike near Khan Yunis’s College of Science and Technology. These continuous attacks have not only affected civilians but also have had a direct impact on journalists and their families.

Yesterday, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh’s son, Hamza Dahdouh, was killed in a direct missile attack by Israeli forces.

The strike, which targeted a car carrying journalists in Khan Younis, claimed the lives of 27-year-old Hamza and Palestinian journalist Mustafa Thuraya.

Al Jazeera has vehemently condemned this act, labelling it an assassination, and has called for immediate legal action against the Israeli forces.

The network’s statement highlighted the deliberate nature of these attacks, aimed at intimidating journalists and undermining press freedom, as well as the right to life.

“Hamza was everything to me, the eldest boy, he was the soul of my soul… these are the tears of parting and loss, the tears of humanity,” Dahdouh said after burying his son.

The bereaved journalist returned on air in the evening after burying his son to continue his reporting of the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

On October 25, Israel killed Dahdouh’s wife, 15-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and infant grandson in a strike in the south, despite Israel announcing the area to be a safe zone before the attack.

The government media office in Gaza has reported a staggering number of journalist fatalities, with the count reaching 110 since the onset of the Israeli assault on the Strip.

Nasser Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, described the situation in Gaza as “the largest massacre in history against the media in the world in the shortest period of time.”

The Syndicate’s Freedoms Committee echoed these sentiments, indicating that the Israeli occupation’s actions are not just targeting journalists but also extending to their families, with hundreds of journalists’ families falling victim to the bombings.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, now in its 94th day, has resulted in over 22,800 deaths and approximately 58,000 injuries, causing widespread destruction of infrastructure and a severe humanitarian crisis.