Akon, donut stunts and fireworks: Lusail Boulevard unveils Qatar Airways as F1 sponsor

Spectators were also treated to a live performance by legendary musician Akon in addition to a spectacular fireworks display throughout Lusail city.

Lusail Boulevard hosted a major event on Wednesday, attracting hundreds of locals from around the country to catch the most legendary supercars and superstars to unveil Qatar Airways as the official sponsor of Formula One.

Qatar’s ‘Prince of Dunes’ Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah toured in his rally car alongside the likes of British former race car driver David Coulthard and Spanish motorcycle racer Dani Pedrosa.

The iconic drivers sped in their reputable cars down the Boulevard, thrusting donuts and stunts in front of a thousand-plus crowd.

From four-wheel to two-wheel motorcycles, including KTM MotoGP bike driven by Pedrosa, the block was sufficed in smoke as engines marked the asphalt.

“Up close, the vehicles sound so mighty. I never thought I would be here,” one local spectator told Doha News.

The thunderous sounds of the motor-edged fans on their feet provided an unorthodox feeling for those in attendance.

52-year-old Al Attiyah undoubtedly made his mark, delivering incredible dount stunts in his rally car.

Viewing screens were added along the iconic strip, allowing attendees to appreciate the event as the entire Boulevard stood still for the occasion.

