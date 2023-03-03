Air pollution accelerates bone damage in postmenopausal women: study

In 2020, Qatar was also among the Middle Eastern nations with the highest air pollution levels.

Postmenopausal women are at a higher risk of bone damage due to high air pollution, a new study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found.

Researchers conducted the study, the first of its kind, following previous research that found a link between pollutants and risk of osteoporosis, or weakening of lower back bone.

However, the study is the first to look into such connection between air pollution and specifically postmenopausal women’s bone health.

“Our findings confirm that poor air quality may be a risk factor for bone loss, independent of socioeconomic or demographic factors,” study first author Dr. Diddier Prada, associate research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, said.

Conducted on 161,808 of “ethnically diverse” postmenopausal women, the study found most impact on the lumbar spine, which consists of five bones or vertebrae. The most damaging pollutant is the nitrous oxides that cause more damage in comparison to others.

Women are already at a higher risk of osteoporosis than men, especially those who have had menopause.

One-in-two women over the age of 50 face some sort of a bone fracture as a result of osteoporosis. This is due to the drop in oestrogen, an important hormone for healthy bones.

Measuring the effect, the study noticed a 1.22% annual reduction on lumbar spine as a result of nitrogen oxides, most of which are emitted through cars, trucks, and electrical power generation plants.

“For the first time, we have evidence that nitrogen oxides, in particular, are a major contributor to bone damage and that the lumbar spine is one of the most susceptible sites of this damage,” Dr. Prada added.

Addressing air pollution would help reduce the bone damage and fractures among postmenopausal women.

According to the study, there is an annual of at least 2.1 million osteoporosis-related bone fractures that lead to losses of up to $20.3 billion in direct health costs.

Qatar’s air quality

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Qatar’s air quality in 2021 was classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

The main causes of air pollution in Doha are frequent dust storms and vehicle emissions, with the majority of the population using their own private cars rather than public transport.

The industrial process in Qatar accounts for up to 3% of its overall GeenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions, making it the second biggest cause.

In 2020, Qatar was also among the Middle Eastern nations with the highest air pollution levels.

It was discovered to contain more than 76 g/m3 (microns per cubic metre) of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter. This elevated it above Egypt, which is infamous for having air of poor quality.

However, the Gulf state has been leading regional efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change through various initiatives and projects.

In 2021, Qatar announced plans to reduce 25% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as part of its “Climate Change Action Plan”.

The initiative also also falls in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030’s environment objectives. Without any action taken, emissions wil increase by 33%.

Last year, Qatar inaugurated the Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant (KSPP), the first in the Gulf state and one of the largest in size and capacity in the region.

Covering an area of 10 square kilometers, the power plant is set to meet 10% of Qatar’s peak electricity demand by using more than 1,800,000 solar panels.

In 2012, Qatar gathered change-makers by hosting COP18, in which it led key discussions on balancing economic diversification, adaptation, and mitigation.