Agreement signed to ramp up sports and recreation activities for workers in Qatar

The new agreement aims to increase participation and in turn, promote community well-being in Qatar.

The Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSAF) has signed an agreement with the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) to promote sports and recreation among workers in Qatar.

Abdullah Al-Dosari, the executive director of QSAF and WSIF’s Executive Director Kholoud Bint Saif Al-Kubaisi penned the agreement on January 21.

The execution of the agreement will see various sports and recreational events organised for the migrant population, as a part of the Ministry of Sports and Youth’s plans to maximise sports’ penetration at the community level.

Various sources claim more than two million migrant workers live in Qatar, while the International Labour Organisation’s latest available figures based on indirect sources estimate a figure of around two and a half million.

“We are always keen to hold community activities that are of interest to the largest segments of society,” Al-Dosari said in the press conference where the agreement was signed.

“These events are a good opportunity for all groups to practice sports through various activities, in addition to targeting the category of workers that are being attracted to them.”

وقع الإتحاد القطري للرياضة للجميع اليوم إتفاقية تفاهم وتعاون مع صندوق دعم وتأمين العمال، بحضور السيد/ عبدالله الدوسري – المدير التنفيذي للإتحاد القطري للرياضة للجميع، والسيدة/ خلود بنت سيف الكبيسي – المدير التنفيذي لصندوق دعم وتأمين العمال.



وتقضي الإتفاقية بأهمية التنسيق… pic.twitter.com/0ge0Vn4J1I — الاتحاد القطري للرياضة للجميع (@qasportsforall) January 21, 2025

The initiative is also a part of the broader aim of ensuring a better future for the workers in the country, Al-Dosari added.

The agreement also underscores the commitment to protect the professional and social rights of “one of the most important pillars of Qatar’s development,” according to WSIF‘s Al-Kubaisi.

“[The agreement] comes in recognition of the importance of promoting recreational and sports aspects, which contribute to improving the quality of their lives, supporting their mental and physical health, and enhancing the spirit of teamwork,” Al-Kubaisi said.

QSAF has been ramping up its grassroots and community engagement by diversifying its events and introducing tailored initiatives to increase participation from various groups. The partnership with WSIF is another one of such efforts.

It recently laid out the plans for organising tournaments during Ramadan for women in the Education City, starting this year. The plan includes four sports: football, volleyball, badminton and running races for ages 16 and above, according to the Qatar News Agency.

A similar initiative saw Qatar organise multiple editions of the Workers’ Cup in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which earned praise from its critics. Various community-led sports initiatives still exist among expatriate workers.

The Workers’ Cup expanded over multiple sports, including football, basketball, cricket, and volleyball and was popular among the intended category of the population, with the last edition attracting upwards of 13,000 spectators.