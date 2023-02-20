African Union doubles down on support for Palestine after removal of Israeli diplomat

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 50 Palestinians, including 11 children.

The African Union expressed its “complete support” for Palestinians in their fight against the ongoing Israeli occupation and apartheid, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Sunday.

The remarks came as part of the final declaration of the AU’s Summit in Addis Ababa, attended by Qatar.

In the statement, the AU condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinians, including forced dispossessions, settlement expansions and apartheid.

Israel holds diplomatic ties with 46 African countries. The Palestinian authority has long called on African leaders to withdraw the occupying state’s accreditation.

The AU slammed Israel’s “intransigence” in rejecting calls to engage in peaceful negotiations and urged all members to continue their support for Palestine.

The bloc welcomed the United Nations’ adoption of the resolution to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the nature of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The ICJ has set 25 July as the deadline for receiving written statements over an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The statement comes amid an ongoing dispute over Israel’s observer status at the bloc.

Israeli diplomat kicked out

On Saturday, Israeli foreign ministry’s deputy director general for Africa, Sharon Bar-li, appeared at the opening session uninvited. In a video that went viral on social media, Bar-li was seen being escorted out of the hall by a security guard.

An AU official confirmed to AFP that Bar-li was not invited to attend the meeting and a non-transferable invitation was sent to Israel’s ambassador to the African Union, Aleli Admasu.

“It is regrettable that the individual in question would abuse such a courtesy,” the official added.

An AU official has also denied a claim made by an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman over Bar-li being “an accredited observer with an entry tag”.

Israel has levelled allegations against Algeria and South Africa, accusing the two of “acting on behalf of Iran” to dismiss Bar-li and holding the bloc “hostage”.

In 2021, Israel was granted observer status in a move that was met with outrage within the AU and globally. In the following year, a debate at the bloc’s summit on whether to completely withdraw Israel’s accreditation was suspended.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) supported the AU’s decision to expel the Israeli delegation from the hall, renewing its opposition to granting Israel any observer status.

“Africa’s colonial history and apartheid Israel’s present oppressive nature towards Palestine demands that all pressures be applied for the sake of all Palestinian people, including women, children and families,” Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC’s national spokesperson, said.

The move to remove the Israeli diplomat was seen as a major sign of support for Palestine, which has been occupied by Israel for more than five decades. It also comes amid increased attacks against Palestinians.

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 50 Palestinians, including 11 children.

The UN previously said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, with at least 225 killed, including 53 children.

According to Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, there are currently 4,780 Palestinian prisoners behind Israeli bars, including 160 children.