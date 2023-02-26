AFC Champions League: Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal destroys Al-Duhail at semi-final 

The Saudis left no mercy for their Qatari opponents at the West Region semi-finals.

Qatari football heavyweights Al Duhail were no match against the region’s powerhouse Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia as the Blue Waves extinguished the Red Knights in the West Region semi-final 7-0 on Sunday evening.

Before the stadium could even fill with crowds, veteran striker Odion Jude Ighalo sent in two shots in the 2nd minute and 10th minute of the match.

Ighalo left no breathing room for the defence as he eased past the Qatari squad to nail the ball into the box.

In the 14th minute, Moussa Marega, who has been pivotal for his team in the AFC campaign, made his mark, scoring the third and fourth goal before the clock reached 30 minutes.

The aura of the stadium was clear as day as Qatar’s attackers continued to miss the net.

Cheers of Al-Hilal rang throughout the stadium, creating home ground vibes for the Saudis.

Shifting with fast breaks, Al Hilal ended the first half with a 5-0 lead against the Qataris.

Shooting eight shots on target with 50% possession, the most decorated club in Asia didn’t hold back after the half as they scored two more goals that pushed Duhail fans to walk out of the venue.

Ending what could’ve been a historic night for Qatar’s football team, Saudi’s dream team will face Urawa Reds in the first leg of the final on Wednesday.