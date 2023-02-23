AFC Champions League: Qatar’s Al Duhail joins Al Hilal at semi-finals

Qatar’s Al Duhail joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal to qualify for the AFC Champions League semi-finals after defeating its opponent in Doha on Thursday.

Playing against Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab, Al Duhail had less control of the game than expected, but still weathered the Saudi side, reinforcing its tactics with five players in the back.

Michael Olunga and Carlos Junior threatened in the first half, but neither side was able to open the scoring.

Left-wing and star player Edmilson went off injured early but his team quickly covered for him.

Al Duhail’s Michael Olunga became the star of the match scoring two in quick succession in the dying moments of the game as his brace secured the win.

His first goal came after three successive shots that were saved by Al Shabab’s keeper, but still, the goal ended up in the net. The second for the Kenyan came from Ismaeel’s cross which he converted calmly.

A scare from Rubaie in extra time almost gave hope to Al Shabab but a well-organised defence saw Al Duhail advance to the semis.

The second game between Al Duhail and Foolad was a more closed affair.

The Saudi giants had to work for their win leaving the scoring to the last minute. Al Mayouf was threatened by a couple of shots in the second half before Marga put the game to bed in the 89th minute from a very narrow-angle.

Al Hilal has now qualified for the semi-finals six times in nine years.

Al Hilal will face Al Duhail in the semi-final this Sunday and the winner will face Urawa Reds for a final on April 29.