AFC Champions League: Qatar’s Al Duhail and Saudi Al Shabab advance with goal frenzies

Al Duhail win on penalties after getting 3 goals disallows as Al Shabab beat their opponents 2-0.

The first match of the day was an all-Qatari face-off that was so even that it went to penalty shootouts. Getting to this stage was already historic for Al-Rayyan as it’s their first knockout stage appearance in the current version of the ACL, but Al-Duhail has been here before and continued their winning streak.

The game was quite a timid affair. But Al Duhail was left disappointed after having many goals disallowed before their eventual win.

The first one happened just moments after coming on as Edmilson sent a superb strike past Ivanildo and reels off in celebration – only for the referee to disallow the goal following a VAR check.

And then more drama began in stoppage time.

First, Nam Tae-hee wasted a golden opportunity for a winner by deciding not to take a shot and instead squaring it for Olunga – who scores but is ruled offside. Shortly after, Al Rayyan was denied a penalty at the other end as the linesman has his flag up for offside. Yellow cards followed for staff from both sides as a battle of words erupted.

And then again, a third goal was disallowed for offside.

But Al Duhail’s fortunes changed momentarily as Edmilson received the ball on the left with the whole pack of Rayyan fans behind him started booing but in went the cross, and substitute Muntari headed in to silence them all.

But that silence wouldn’t hold long as Al Rayaan’s Nzonzi gets the equaliser in the additional moments of extra time.

It then went to penalties. All of the first 6 shots went in. With the spotlight on him in sudden death, Al Rayaan’s Mowafak Awad sends a rather tame shot which is saved by Salah Zakaria.

After Al Duhail advanced so too did Al Shabab.

Al Shabab was dominant from the start against Uzbeki team Nasaf. Al Shabab was the overwhelming favourite in the match, coming in with the best-attacking record of the competition.

They put that form to display starting off with a goal in the 12th minute from a strike by Al Qahtani.

Al Qahtani would get his assist to argentine legend Ever Banega later in the second half to cap off a man-of-the-match performance.

Al Shabab conceded only one shot on target that was dutifully parried by keeper Kim from the left edge.

With that, both teams would be third to advance to the Asian Champions League quarter-final.

On Tuesday, tournament favourites Al Hilal play Shabab Al-Ahli and Foolad play Al-Faisaly.