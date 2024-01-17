AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar becomes first country to qualify for Round of 16 after Tajikistan win

Qatar’s Akram Afif has been the player to watch out for as he brings the Gulf State’s dream of retaining its Asian Cup crown closer.

The sixth day of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 witnessed Qatar defeat Tajikistan 1-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium, while Lebanon drew 0-0 against China on Wednesday evening.

With China receiving another goalless draw, the match frames the country in a desperate situation as its chances of advancing to the knockout stage remain low.

Both teams had a few chances in the match but missed them all.

China’s Zhang Yuning almost scored, but a defiant Lebanese defence awaited the footballer and cleared the ball.

After the disappointing draw, China, with two points, will take on hosts Qatar in the third round next Monday, while Lebanon is set to play against Tajikistan simultaneously.

On the other side of the pitch, Qatar secured a second victory in their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Tajikistan, after a first-half goal from Akram Afif.

Afif has been on a hot streak since the tournament began, scoring two goals already and becoming the man of the match.