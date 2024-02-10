AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar beat Jordan to retain title with Afif hat-trick

Hosts Qatar retained the Asian Cup with a 3-1 win on Saturday against Jordan with Akram Afif the home hero with a hat-trick of penalties.

Qatar successfully defended their Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday at Lusail Stadium where Akram Afif converted three penalties to become the tournament’s top scorer as the hosts won their continental second title.

Jordan were playing in their first Asian Cup final and seeking their first major trophy, but it was Qatar who prevailed in front of 86,492 fans including Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



Several players were roughed up throughout the match as tussles for the ball came hard in the first half.

The first half ended with a desperate Jordanian team looking to tie it up against a confident Qatari team.

After halftime, Jordan bounced back with a goal from Yazan Al-Naimat in the 67th minute of the game.

Yet moments later, Afif is handed another penalty, converting it once again for Qatar.

Despite an improved second-half performance from Jordan, the Maroons return to their confidence, leading with goal opportunities against a restless Jordanian squad.

With the momentum pouring over to Qatar, another penalty is awarded to Afif after he collides with the goalkeeper.

Nailing a hat trick of penalties, Afif seals the Asian Cup for Qatar, gifting the team a return to victory on the football stage.