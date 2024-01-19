AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iraq stuns Japan as Indonesia cruises past Vietnam

Iraq claimed their first victory over Japan in 42 years when they won their Asian Cup Group D encounter 2-1 on Friday.

Iraq defeated tournament favourites Japan 2-1 at the Education City Stadium on Friday, ending Japan’s nine-game unbeaten streak on the international stage.

Iraq’s victory propelled them to the top of the group standings with six points from two games, while the Blue Samurai side retains three points.

The shocker came as Iraq got on the board within five minutes, when Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to deal with a cross, missing the ball straight to Aymen Hussein, who headed it into the top corner.

Iraq secured their place in the last 16, making them the third team to qualify for the knockout stage, following Qatar and Australia.

Meanwhile, Indonesia cruised past Vietnam, clinching their first victory in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tournament.

Team captain Asnawi Mangkualam led by example on the football pitch to convert from the penalty spot.

Indonesia’s 1-0 win at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium has left Vietnam with no group points.