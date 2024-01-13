AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia defeat India 2-0 

Currently placed 102nd in the FIFA rankings and not even among the top 10 sides in Asia, India faces a challenging road to success in the tournament.

Australia defeated rank outsiders India 2-0 in the second match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday.

The first half witnessed a hungry Australian team fight tooth and nail to make one count into the Indian box.

Quickly from the game’s kickoff, it was clear that the Socceroos would be dominant as they held ball possession, weaving through the Ahmad Bin Ali pitch.

Indian footballer Lallianzuala Chhangte fired off the game’s first shot but missed the net entirely.

Throughout the first half, Australia gathered over ten corners with a possession that split 72-28 in their favour, but the game remained goalless at the break.

After the half, Jackson Irvine struck the net, drilling from inside the box with India’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu off his goalkeeper line.

Despite Australia’s thrilling goal, India’s fans could still be heard through the stadium’s audience of over 36,000.

In the 73rd minute, Australia’s Jordan Bos scored their second goal, sealing off any chance of an Indian comeback.

Australia continued to look for another goal as India’s defence appeared muddled.

In the last few minutes, the possession split 79-21 with no chance of attack from India.

An additional six minutes were added to the clock, but the game finished with Australia sweeping India away.