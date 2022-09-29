Abu Akleh’s niece makes ‘Time100 Next’ list for advocating for slain Palestinian journalist

Lina Abu Akleh chose to lead a global movement calling for Israel to be held accountable for murdering her aunt.

Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh’s niece, has been named one of TIME Magazine’s Time100 Next, as part of the advocates category.

The 2022 TIME100 Next list was compiled by TIME’s journalists and is based on their reporting. It includes top CEOs as well as musicians, doctors and movement leaders, government officials and prominent whistleblowers.

“Over the past 5 months now, I had to step up for my family in this moment of crisis and use my voice to advocate for justice after my dear aunt Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in cold blood by an Israeli soldier,” said Abu Akleh in a tweet.

The niece of Shireen Abu Akleh – a prominent Al Jazeera journalist – has renewed calls for an impartial investigation into her death and criticised the Biden administration for doing nothing to ensure justice for the murdered journalist.

Every year, TIME releases the TIME100 Next, a list of 100 up-and-coming stars from various fields and locations around the world that is modelled after their flagship TIME100 list.

Truly honored to have been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list—The full list can be found at https://t.co/qELHrBrhDR and will be on newsstands starting Friday, Sept. 30. #TIME100NEXT pic.twitter.com/lDrWVtiwrR — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) September 28, 2022

After her aunt Shireen Abu Akleh was brutally murdered while reporting on Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on May 11 of this year, Lina Abu Akleh chose to lead a global movement calling for Israel to be held accountable.

Israel later acknowledged that there is a “high possibility” that Shireen was accidentally shot by an Israeli soldier, but claimed it was not done on purpose.

By publicly calling for an investigation into Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, Lina’s efforts furthered the work of her aunt, who received the prestigious 2022 President’s Award from the National Press Club after her passing.

The journalist’s funeral was also attacked by Israeli forces, sending shockwaves across the world. The attacks were sharply denounced by Qatar, which claimed they showed “the brutality of the Israeli apartheid regime and its disregard to all human values.”

Since the killing, Lina Abu Akleh has given numerous interviews, met with American lawmakers to request an FBI investigation, and most recently filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Meanwhile, Abu Akleh’s family continue to call on the US, Israel’s main ally, to conduct an independent investigation.