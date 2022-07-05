Abraj Bay unveils launch of resting areas for delivery drivers

Abraj Bay launches a “rest stations for delivery drivers” project to accommodate the drivers’ needs during summer.

Abraj Bay propels the creation of rest stations located in Abraj Bay towers in the course of this summer to provide delivery drivers with well-deserved comfort and keep them safe from the scorching hot weather.

The rest stations are shaded with large umbrellas and the natural shade of the towers is strategically used to provide additional shading. They are equipped with water cooler dispensers as well as mini-fridges to store water bottles, drinks, fruits, and snacks to keep the delivery drivers well-fed and hydrated.

Tenants will also be able to contribute to this initiative by filling the mini-fridges with food and drinks and help out as much as possible. Delivery drivers will find benches and cooling mist fans to generate a coolness effect and provide freshness for food delivery drivers.

Abraj Bay’s stations are designed to let the delivery drivers rest and recharge while doing their work. They are also allowed to consume their meals between runs and pull over to take a break when they become fatigued.

Abraj Bay’s management team has put into action the launch of these rest areas to bring this act of solidarity to life due to its paramount importance, as delivery drivers are subject to heat exhaustion and can succumb to a myriad of challenges while delivering on a daily basis.

It is estimated that around 100 to 150 delivery drivers are received at Abraj Bay per tower and per day, and therefore, launching these stations was considered a must because the extreme heat might cause the delivery drivers uneasiness and discomfort.

