Aamal, Qatar Cancer Society renew agreement to support charitable sector

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of Qatar’s leading diversified companies, announces that it has renewed the joint cooperation agreement with the Qatar Cancer Society, a charitable organisation that focuses on raising awareness among community members and health care workers about cancer.

Under this agreement, Aamal provides financial support to the Society with the aim of supporting awareness and educational programs which aim to fight cancer.

“We hugely value the tremendous efforts made by the Qatar Cancer Society and it gives me great pleasure to renew our cooperation agreement with the Society, as part of Aamal’s ongoing commitment to supporting the charitable sector,” Rashid Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company said.

“The Society plays an important role in educating the community about cancer and ways to prevent it, facilitating treatment for patients and working to support and empower them. We hope to play a key role in promoting the work of the Society and enabling scientific research as we strive for a better society for all.”

Mrs. Mona Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, expressed her gratitude to Aamal for its efforts to support the Society, especially in supporting its education and awareness programs. The Society is very pleased to continue its cooperation agreement with Aamal as it works to improve the outlook for everyone affected by cancer in Qatar.

The cooperation agreement forms the base for a strong partnership that contributes to achieving Qatar Cancer Society’s vision to be the community partnership platform to establish Qatar as a leader in cancer prevention and control.

Its mission seeks to prevent cancer and minimise its impact in Qatar by working with its partners to educate the community, support, empower and advocate for individuals living with cancer, and engage in professional development and scientific research.