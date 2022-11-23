Aamal Company expands activities in Qatar’s health and tech sector

Tiga Information Technologies Qatar has been awarded a contract to provide IT solutions to the medical sector in Qatar.

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of region’s leading diversified companies, has announced that its subsidiary – Tiga Information Technologies Qatar, a leading provider of medical IT solutions which is a 51% subsidiary of Ebn Sina Medical Company and 49% owned by the Ankara-based Tiga Bilgi Teknolojileri AS, has won a five-year contract worth 320mn QAR to provide IT solutions to the healthcare sector in Qatar.

The contract will provide digital solutions for the e-health portal project, including e-prescriptions, databases and many others.

Tiga Information Technologies Qatar provides IT solutions across all aspects of healthcare, such as patient engagement, drug management, public health management, drug traceability and personal healthcare.

This contract is expected to have a positive impact on Ebn Sina’s activities, and the impact should be seen from the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract is being financed by the Company’s internal sources, no financing loans were used.

Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, commented: “We are delighted to play our part in developing Qatar’s healthcare sector. This contract reflects the great confidence that the healthcare industry has in our ability to supply IT solutions to meet their evolving requirements.

We are committed to continuously developing our services and products and establishing new partnerships in line with Aamal’s strategy to develop new revenue streams and deliver sustainable growth.”

Mr. Sherif Shehata, Head of Trading and Distribution Sector at Aamal Company, added, “Ebn Sina Medical is one of the leading companies in the medical sector in Qatar. Our partnership with Tiga reflects our commitment to providing the latest products and solutions to the Qatari healthcare market.

Our strategy is based on developing and expanding our operations in the IT solutions sector and this contract is critical to our pursuit of this strategy.”