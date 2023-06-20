Aamal announces launch of ‘Aamal Ride’ in cooperation with Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation

The ‘Aamal Ride’ will take place in 17th November in collaboration with local partners to promote a healthy lifestyle among individuals in Qatar.

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. announced the launch of its upcoming event, “Aamal Ride”, as part of its corporate social responsibility and in cooperation with Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation.

The company introduced the event during a press conference held in conjunction with the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, stating that “Aamal Ride” is scheduled to take place on 17th November this year.

Aamal also stated that it is committed to ‘actively contributing to the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030’, particularly in the area of human development, as well as playing a significant role in community development through collaboration with various public institutions leveraging on their expertise in this field.

Mr. Rashid Bin Ali Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company, commented: “Aamal Ride is part of Aamal’s CSR and ongoing commitment to improving people’s wellbeing and encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

At Aamal, we believe in the power of sports, to make a positive impact both physically and mentally. In launching Aamal Ride we want to encourage our employees and the wider public to embrace sports as part of their lifestyle, and to regularly participate in public sports activities.

I strongly encourage all nationals and residents to take part in this exciting event, which is only one of a series of Aamal initiatives aimed at benefitting the community.”

In turn, Mohamed bin Jaham Al Kuwari, President of Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, expressed gratitude for Aamal Company’s support and contribution to local development through sports, particularly in the realm of cycling.

Al Kuwari emphasised the vital position that cycling holds in the federation’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The president of Qatar Cycling further noted the significance of fostering partnerships between private sector companies and the federation to promote cycling.

The Qatar Cycling Federation stated that it eagerly anticipates further collaboration with Aamal and other private sector entities in their shared efforts to realise the federation’s vision for sports.