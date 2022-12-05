‘A win for Gulf region, Arab world’: Omani official celebrates Qatar World Cup

The remarkable success has been a win for the Gulf region and the entire Arab world, Sheikh Abdullah bin Shuwain Al Hosni, the chairman of the Oman Human Rights Committee has said.

Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup 2022 has been a great success, Sheikh Abdullah bin Shuwain Al Hosni, the chairman of the Oman Human Rights Committee, has said, Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

The remarkable success has been a win for the Gulf region and the entire Arab world, Al Hosni said during a visit to the Human Rights and Football exhibition in Qatar.

He also expressed hope that the rest of the tournament will keep up the momentum, adding that he foresees Qatar hosting more sporting events in the future.

Al Hosni noted the messages conveyed by the “Human Rights and Football” art exhibition, which was organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and held in the garden of the new Sheraton Hotel on the Doha Corniche.

The paintings in the exhibition embodied the values of human rights in sports in general and football in particular. They also conveyed a variety of messages about the obligations and responsibilities of fans, such as opposing racism in stadiums and promoting a culture of peace and tolerance.

Al Hosni thanked Qatar for the “outstanding effort” in conveying an important message; that sports is a right for everyone.

Al Hosni added that the NHRC and the Oman Human Rights Committee present a model that exemplifies the legitimacy of human rights in Arab culture by highlighting shared values and civilisation as well as Arab and Islamic morals.