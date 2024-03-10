A taste of tradition and togetherness with Ramadan dining experiences at Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Doha offers captivating Ramadan culinary experiences with stunning views, fostering togetherness amid family and friends.

As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Doha unveils an array of captivating culinary experiences, inviting guests to partake in moments of togetherness with family and friends while feasting into the night with the breath-taking Arabian Gulf and city skyline as backdrop.

For another year, Four Seasons Hotel Doha has curated Holy Month dining experiences seamlessly blending local and international flavours to suit every palate. “We are thrilled to usher in another Ramadan season with a curated selection of Holy Month dining experiences, brought to life by our talented team,” says Senior General Manager Shadi Suleman.

From the vibrant “Ramadan Under the Stars” at Makani Beach Club and the authentic experience of Suhoor at Laya Café to Japanese fusion delights of Ramadan Omakase at Nobu Doha, each offering is a culinary journey designed to elevate the celebrations. The in-room dining team has prepared a delectable set menu to present to guests who prefer the intimacy of their Four Seasons sanctuary to the lively atmosphere of communal dining; while group Iftar and Suhoor events are adeptly managed by the Events team, adding an elevated touch to these gatherings.

Ramadan Under the Stars at Makani Beach Club

Setting foot on the sandy shores of Makani Beach Club for a reimagined “Ramadan Under the Stars” experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the spirit of the Holy Month while enjoying panoramic views, traditional décor, and a carefully curated menu blending Arabic and international flavours in a rich and complete buffet. Serenity abounds with floating lanterns, wooden cabanas, and live entertainment, creating the perfect setting for a memorable evening.

Iftar: daily, 6:00- 8:00 pm, QAR 290 per person

Suhoor: daily, 10:30 pm – 1:30 am, QAR 290 per person

For reservations, early bird, and group inquiries, contact via call/WhatsApp at +974 4494 8888.

Ramadan Omakase at Nobu Doha

Those looking to break the fast in a less traditional setting can opt for the enchanting atmosphere of Nobu Doha. Guests are invited on a culinary journey through Japanese fusion cuisine with a specially crafted four-course Ramadan set menu, complemented by mesmerizing views of Doha’s skyline.

Monday to Saturday, 6:00-11:00 pm, QAR 275 per person

A la carte menu is also available

Suhoor at Laya Café

The culinary team of Laya Café invites guests for the first time to savour their way through the Holy Month with an authentic Suhoor experience. Set in a premium spot with unmatched views of the Arabian Gulf and the Marina, guests can relax into comfortable sofas facing towards the horizon, enjoying oriental cuisine favourites with an elevated touch.

Authentic Suhoor: daily, 11:00 pm – 1:30 am, QAR 210 for set menu, including water

Sunset High Tea at Seasons Tea Lounge

Elegance takes the centre stage at Seasons Tea Lounge – the city’s favourite destination for high teas and sophisticated treats. During Ramadan, guests will be treated to a themed Sunset High Tea. Memorable moments will be shared while sipping on finest teas and savouring classic pastries, scones, and sandwiches.

Daily, 8:00 pm – 1:00 am, QAR 300 per set, good for two persons, including one tea pot

A la carte menu available until 2:00 am

Ramadan at Home

Fostering the spirit of togetherness, Ramadan is known to be a time for family celebrations. This year, guests can rely on expert Four Seasons chefs to take care of the cooking with two sets of delicious “Ramadan at Home” feasts. In the Oriental Box, guests can bring home traditional delights including Lamb Majboos, Lamb Shakriya and Ramadan juices. The International box will treat the table to Spring Rolls, Grilled Seabass, Vegetable Lasagna and more.

Oriental or International take-away box: QAR 399 for two persons

Orders to be placed at least two hours in advance via e-shop.

More at home offerings include the Ramadan-themed high tea and special Nobu Ramadan takeaway menu, exclusively for pick-up orders placed online.

For information on the Holy Month experiences at Four Seasons Hotel Doha, call/WhatsApp at +974 4494 8888 or explore here.