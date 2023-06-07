A Messi stint in Paris? Looking back at Lionel Messi’s two-year legacy with PSG

The Argentina international is undoubtedly one of the best players the world has ever seen.

Transfer rumours for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi have hit an all-time high after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the 35-year-old would be moving on following his two-year stint at the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, fans and onlookers have flooded the online world with a review of his contentious time at PSG, which has failed to secure the Champions League title despite a star-studded team.

Joining the French top-flight squad to deliver the dream of capturing the title for the parched Parisians, Messi clearly fell short of expectations.

In March this year, Bayern Munich blew away the Champions League wishes of PSG, beating the star-studded club 2-0 in the second leg of their last-16 tie to reach the quarterfinals 3-0.

That marked Messi’s third consecutive UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 loss, desecrating his decade-run trophy crusade.

Paris Saint-Germain would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d'Or, winner of a Trophée des Champions and two French championship titles wearing the Red & Blue colors.#MerciMessi 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/VrHxb5lCHM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 3, 2023

Despite playing alongside the most skilled footballers, Messi’s combination with former teammate Neymar Jr. and France’s wonderboy Kylian Mbappe fell short of expectations even within Ligue1 as the squad lost seven of its first 17 games in 2023.

Off the pitch, the chemistry of PSG appeared frail. Arguably the greatest player ever, Messi was suspended for two weeks after leaving France to attend promotional events in Saudi Arabia during the mid-end of the season.

PSG ultras sounded their immense dissatisfaction with the Argentinian with vulgar chants targeting the World Cup champion.

Such angry reactions triggered heightened security measures at various PSG locations, including Messi’s home, the club’s training centre, and its headquarters.

On several occasions, thousands of fans attending matches late into the season, including the final match at the Parc des Princes, were filmed whistling at Messi to express their clear disappointment.

Ronan Caroff, France Area Manager for Transfermarkt, describes the relationship between Messi and PSG fans as “difficult.”

“It’s been a long time since he has gone to meet the ultras at the end of games like almost all his teammates do. As PSG fans can be really passionate, this type of cold relation isn’t a good sign of what they currently think of Messi,” Caroff said on Transfermarkt’s platforms.

“But such a world renowned star should have taken PSG to a higher level, and these two seasons haven’t felt like a progression at all for the club. So they have the happiness of having an all-time great in their team, but the bitterness that it didn’t impact the club more in their results,” Caroff added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport summed up Messi’s legacy at PSG as one that never accomplished anything.

“His coming to PSG is because it is the only club that could pay him his salary. He didn’t come because he liked PSG or Paris. That the fans have no particular love for Messi, I can understand. I love Messi as a football player, but at PSG he didn’t do anything,” the French journalist said on his outlet.

Regardless Messi’s performance may not have impacted the Parisian pitch as expected, but it will forever be memorised in the football world as the moment that the greatest of all time played in Paris.

Former professional footballer and football consultant Nabil Guedioura told Doha News that the circumstances in Messi’s career at the time led him to not being at his best.

“It is difficult to have an objective analysis of him because his first year was more or less a period of adaptation. Then, the second year the World Cup happened, he lifted the trophy in Doha but came back to Paris inevitably exhausted,” Guedioura expressed.

“It is the biggest milestone of his career, and PSG is definitely part of his success in the World Cup,” the former forward added.

Guedioura also pointed at the PSG superstar set up as another reason for Messi’s moderate performance.

“At Barcelona and Argentina the team revolves around him while in Paris he is amongst many big fish like Mbappe, who is outstanding and tends to take the lead.”

“Having said that history will remember the world’s best footballer played for PSG. Messi’s symbolic presence in the club has set a legacy for the future of PSG,” Guedioura added.

Speaking to ESPN, Messi briefly captured his two-year binding with PSG: “I am happy to have been able to represent PSG — I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris.”

Having provided 16 assists in Ligue 1 this season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now set to leave Paris, becoming crowned as the league’s top assist provider for the 2022–2023 season.