A look back into the Qatari acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain

Amid Qatar’s chase for Manchester United, it has been over 10 years since the country bought the Parisian top-flight football club.

Before becoming the Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint-Germain could not win any massive French expenditures until the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) acquisition in 2011.

Founded in 2005, QSI sought to do what the United Arab Emirates had done in the Premier League with Manchester City and mould a team that could compete in the Champions League.

In a move that perceived Qatar as an underdog, QSI’s Nasser Al Khelaifi bought a 70% stake in PSG in 2011 before becoming the club’s sole owner in March 2012.

Today, PSG has the fifth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual turnover of €654m, according to leading global consulting provider Deloitte.

Worth $3.2bn, according to Forbes, PSG elected Sports Director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo to steer the team in an unprecedented Ligue 1 campaign.

Signings of multivarious players like Blaise Matuidi, Salvatore Sirigu, Maxwell, Kevin Gameiro and Javier Pastore edged the team to become the crown of French football.

QSI’s first superstar would be the versatile Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who nailed 38 goals in the 2015 season, capping the side to several Ligue 1 titles.

The team’s on-pitch success fostered the recognition of the Qataris, who marketed a dream that the team would become the famed squad of Paris.

A few seasons later, that dream would become a reality as the high-profile signing of Neymar Jr would change the face of football transfers rendering it the world’s biggest transfer deal.

South America’s best player would be bought by €222 million, and form the ‘big three’ among french prodigy Kylian Mbappe and Uruguayan star striker Edinson Cavani.

Rebranding both on and off the field, PSG’s fortune would achieve unprecedented dominance in domestic competitions, collecting multiple league titles and national cups while evolving as a regular feature in the Champions League.