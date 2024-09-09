‘A House Overlooking the World’: A journey through identity and belonging

‘A House Overlooking the World’ is a new exhibition at the Fire Station Museum featuring the perspectives of 17 artists on identity and belonging and it is open to the public until December 31.

‘The Fire Station: Artist in Residence’ programme unveiled its latest exhibition, ‘A House Overlooking the World’, as part of its 8th edition.

The programme is recognised as a leading initiative aimed at developing Qatar’s artistic talent.

The “A House Overlooking the World” exhibition features the work of 17 talented artists, taking visitors on an introspective journey that explores the themes of identity, belonging and the concept of home in a rapidly evolving world.

It serves as a metaphor, encouraging reflection on the need to find a sense of self amidst constant change. The exhibition presents diverse perspectives on these ideas, with the artists showcasing their interpretations through paintings, installations, and multimedia works.

Covering an expansive 700 square feet of gallery space, the exhibition delves into three main themes: environmental, social and cultural explorations.

By addressing the complex relationship between people, their environment and society, the artists aim to highlight the intricate ties that define urban identity. The exhibition offers an intimate look at how these connections shape individuals and communities, exploring questions of place and belonging.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station, shared his pride in the artists’ accomplishments.

“We are proud of the amazing work that our artists have produced. The introspective nature of the exhibition required a skillful display of artistic representation which is not easy. It was masterfully done by the artists, and I would like to congratulate them on their hard work. We look forward to seeing their growth and development in the future and the impact they make in the artistic community and beyond,” he said.

International artists

The featured artists come from various countries, bringing a rich diversity of perspectives to the exhibition.

Among the artists are Alkhuzama Alharami from Qatar, Ann McNally from Ireland and Alanoud Alghamdi from Saudi Arabia. Other talented creators from the United States, Ukraine, Italy, and Bahrain were also present.

Their work reflect both personal explorations and broader observations on the themes of environment, society and culture.

“A lost Compass” by Alkhuzama Alharami – Source: Fire Station Museum

AlKhuzama Al Harami is an AI artist whose work seeks to blur the boundaries between technology and art, creating immersive experiences that respond to movement, sound and even thought.

In her piece ‘A Lost Compass’, she explores the contrast between inner chaos and external calm, questioning whether losing one’s inner guide leads to disorientation or awakening.

This interactive installation redefines the relationship between inner and outer worlds, guiding participants through her personal journey of self-discovery.

Al Harami explained to Doha News, “my work seeks to dismantle personal barriers and foster a shared collective experience. I aim to transform individuals from passive observers into co-creators, highlighting that understanding oneself is a dynamic evolving process.”

She added, “There is no right way to find something, and the closer you get, the more you understand yourself. ‘Being lost’ is the essence of my work.”

Through her dynamic, responsive installations, she encourages exploration of new forms of expression, identity, and self-discovery.

“Fragments” by Ann Mc Nally – Source: Fire Station Museum

Ann McNally’s art combines mixed media techniques with layered, textured aesthetics encouraging viewers to explore life’s intricate layers.

Her work delves into moments of beauty and decay, symbolising personal and cultural growth.

Through a blend of decorative floral and cultural patterns, along with lines and movement, McNally aims to evoke a sense of emotional connection and environmental awareness.

Her piece “Fragments” captures the ephemeral beauty of flowers in stages of decay. Using prints, drawings and materials like lace and manipulated plastic, McNally creates a fragile yet intricate effect that highlights the fleeting nature of life.

McNally shared with Doha News the message behind her artwork, explaining that “from afar, the piece appears faded and worn but up close, vibrant colors and intricate line work emerge, inviting viewers to notice life’s overlooked complexities before they fade.”

She added, “the same goes for life. Sometimes, the complexities are easily overlooked and we need to get closer to appreciate the details. Often, we miss these inner nuances in moments and let them pass by unnoticed.”

“As We Are” by Alanoud Alghamdi – Source: Fire Station Museum

Al-Anoud Al-Ghamdi is a Saudi fashion photographer and creative director who began her journey in 2015, honing her skills at the University of the Arts London.

She emphasizes composition and lighting through experimentation and has worked with Vogue Arabia, photographing a portrait of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for their 2022 issues.

Al-Ghamdi also won the Sheikh Saoud Al Thani Single Image Award at the 2021 Tasweer Photo Festival in Qatar.

In her her project “As We Are,” Al-Ghamdi promotes the idea that true beauty lies within a person’s essence, beyond physical appearances.

She believes that people should embrace one another’s differences in appearance, body shape, and skin color. Her art encourages viewers to look past superficial traits and appreciate the deeper connections between individuals.

Saida Al Khulaifi, Head of Programs and Exhibitions of Fire Station, highlighted the projects have been a “massive success”.

“We hope to continue supporting local artists and nurture talent to help them actualise their potential,” she added.