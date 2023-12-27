‘A deliberate kill shot’: Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp

This was the second-biggest raid on the refugee camp within 24 hours, with the drone strike targeting a group of young Palestinian men and leaving them “with no chance of escape”.

A drone strike attack by the Israeli forces has killed at least six Palestinians during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, located near Tulkarem in the northern part of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and health officials confirmed the casualty numbers on Wednesday.

The drone strike targeted a group of young Palestinian men, aged between 16 and 29, who were reportedly observing the raid.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from the scene, described the attack as a “deliberate kill shot” from above, leaving the men with no chance of escape.

“The drone came from above, and the men simply didn’t stand a chance. This was a deliberate kill shot,” he stated.

In the aftermath, the six victims were transported to a local hospital, along with several injured individuals, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Clashes in Tulkarem and Nur Shams until about 7 am on Wednesday, between the resistance factions and occupation forces.

The consecutive raids in Nur Shams have heightened tensions and fears among the local population.

The PRCS reported that the Israeli military hindered ambulances from transporting the dead and wounded after the strike.

The Israeli military also conducted overnight raids in other cities across the West Bank, including Bethlehem, Jenin, Hebron, and Tubas.

In Bethlehem’s Dheisheh refugee camp, three people were reportedly injured, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club revealed that at least 12 people were detained across the occupied West Bank in these raids.

Since the onset of Israel’s brutal assault on the Gaza Strip on October 7, violence has surged in the West Bank.

Over 300 people have been killed in raids, and more than 4,700 Palestinians have been arrested.

The Gaza Strip has seen at least 20,915 casualties and 54,918 injuries due to Israeli attacks since the same date.